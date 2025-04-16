Multifunctional Rescue Tug Aldan Launched

Okskaya Shipyard has launched the MPSV12 Design multifunctional rescue tug “Aldan” for the Marine Rescue Service, the TF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

She is the fifth vessel built to the MPSV12 Design and will be deployed in the Northern Sea Route basin while her sisterships operate in the Black, Caspian, and White Sea and in the Russian Far East.

The vessel is designed for participation in search and rescue operations, towage of distressed craft, fighting fire on board vessels, refloating grounded vessels.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 79.85 m;

Beam: 17.36 m;

Height: 6.7 m;

Draft: 3.2 m;

Main engine: 2х2,795 KWt.

Photo: RF Transport Ministry