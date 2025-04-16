SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Самосвалы на «Моби Дике»
16.04.2025

Moby Dik Loads Dump Trucks for Africa

    • Global Ports’ Kronshtadt-based terminal Moby Dik has handled 30 grain dump trucks with trailers for shipment to a country in Africa, Global Ports said in a statement.

    The project cargo was loaded on board a general cargo ship into cargo holds and onto twin decks. Each truck with a trailer weighs more than 20 tons. Moby Dik used a mobile crane with a crossbeam with beams attached to load them.

    Moby Dik, which was built as a container terminal primarily, can also handle ro-ro, general and high and heavy cargo. In Q1, 2025, the terminal handled more than 30,000 tons of non-containerized cargo.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.03.2025
    Global Ports Inaugurates Dry Bulk Facility at PLP
    Global Ports has put into operation a dry bulk facility at its container terminal Petrolesport in St. Petersburg.
    Dry bulkGlobal PortsPetrolesport
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.04.2025 FESCO Adds Indonesia Call
    11.04.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 19.9%
    10.04.2025 FESCO Posts Higher Earnings for 2024
    09.04.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Almost Flat YoY in January-March 2025
    08.04.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 4.8%
    04.04.2025 FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •