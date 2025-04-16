Moby Dik Loads Dump Trucks for Africa

Global Ports’ Kronshtadt-based terminal Moby Dik has handled 30 grain dump trucks with trailers for shipment to a country in Africa, Global Ports said in a statement.

The project cargo was loaded on board a general cargo ship into cargo holds and onto twin decks. Each truck with a trailer weighs more than 20 tons. Moby Dik used a mobile crane with a crossbeam with beams attached to load them.

Moby Dik, which was built as a container terminal primarily, can also handle ro-ro, general and high and heavy cargo. In Q1, 2025, the terminal handled more than 30,000 tons of non-containerized cargo.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports