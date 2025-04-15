SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый генеральный в Торговом порту Посьет
15.04.2025

Mechel Appoints OTEKO Top Manager to Posyet Port

    • Mechel has appointed Yury Pronkin Managing Director of its Commercial Port of Posyet in the Russian Far East, the company said in a statement.

    During his career, Pronkin served with the Black Sea branch of the RF Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor) and the Black Sea Ports Authority. He was also deputy director general of the South maritime research and design institute and occupied managerial positions with TemryukMorTrans terminal.

    During 2023-2024, Pronkin was Managing Director of OTEKO-Terminal.

    AT Posyet, Pronkin will lead the work on further implementation of the program of technical re-equipment of the port facilities and modernization of the specialized coal terminal, as well as on attracting new customers.

    Photo: Mechel


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    10.01.2025
    New CEO with Delo Management Company
    Aleksey Lebedev was appointed CEO of Delo Management Company.
    AppointmentsDelo GroupTop management
    0
    10.02.2025
    Top Appointment with Russian Railways
    Deputy CEO appointed
    AppointmentsPersonnelRussian RailwaysTop management
    0
    03.04.2025
    Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    The RF Government has appointed acting head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor).
    AppointmentsFederal Service for Supervision of Transport
    0
    08.04.2025
    Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    Andrey Onipko is appointed Head of the Astrakhan Customs.
    AppointmentsAstrakhanСustoms
    0
    09.04.2025
    New MD with RZD Logistics
    Oleg Poleyev is appointed Managing Director of RZD Logistics w.e.f. April 1, 2025.
    AppointmentsTop managementRZD Logistics
    0
    12.02.2025
    Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Head of the Central Customs Administration appointed
    AppointmentsСustomsFederal Customs ServiceCentral Customs Directorate
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.04.2025 FESCO Adds Indonesia Call
    11.04.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 19.9%
    10.04.2025 FESCO Posts Higher Earnings for 2024
    09.04.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Almost Flat YoY in January-March 2025
    08.04.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 4.8%
    04.04.2025 FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •