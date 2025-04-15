Mechel Appoints OTEKO Top Manager to Posyet Port

Mechel has appointed Yury Pronkin Managing Director of its Commercial Port of Posyet in the Russian Far East, the company said in a statement.

During his career, Pronkin served with the Black Sea branch of the RF Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor) and the Black Sea Ports Authority. He was also deputy director general of the South maritime research and design institute and occupied managerial positions with TemryukMorTrans terminal.

During 2023-2024, Pronkin was Managing Director of OTEKO-Terminal.

AT Posyet, Pronkin will lead the work on further implementation of the program of technical re-equipment of the port facilities and modernization of the specialized coal terminal, as well as on attracting new customers.

Photo: Mechel