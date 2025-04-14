SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Первый рейс атомного ледокола «Якутия» планируется 15 апреля
14.04.2025

Yakutia Nuclear Icebreaker to Start Maiden Voyage on April 15

    • The newly built nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia” arrived at Murmansk on April 13 completing the passage from Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg to the port of registry in six days, the vessel operator Atomflot said in a statement.

    She sailed in the Baltic, North, Norwegian and Barents Sea covering almost 2,500 nautical miles at an average speed of 16 knots.

    On April 15 the icebreaker is to set sail for its maiden voyage, her first mission will be escorting vessels in the Yenissei area of the Kara Sea.

    22220 Design nuclear icebreaker particulars:

    • Power output: 60 MWt
    • Speed: 22 knots in clear water
    • LOA: 173.3 m
    • Beam: 34 m
    • Height; 52 m
    • Draft: 10.5 m / 9.03 m
    • Icebreaking capacity: up to 3 m
    • Deep displacement: 33,540 tons
    • Life cycle: 40 years.

    Photo: Rosatomflot


