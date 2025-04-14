SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Жд экспорт через порты, 3 месяца 2025
14.04.2025

Rail Export via Sea Ports in January-March 2025

    • Export designated freight traffic by rail increased 1% year-on-year during January-February 2025, Russian Railways said in their social media account. All in all, 79.5 mn tons of cargo was loaded.

    This figure includes 31.3 mn tons of export cargo carried to the ports in the Russian Northwest, down 0.4% year-on-year, 29.3 mn tons (up 4.2%) designated for the Russian Far East ports and 18.9 mn tons (down 1.4%) for the South ports.

    51.07%, more than half of the total, was coal. Other commodities that demonstrated a positive trend were chemicals and soda, up 1.5-fold to 798.5 thousand tons, fertilizers, up 1.4-fold to 9.1 mn tons, ferrous metals, up 5.5% to 3.9 mn tons, ferrous ore, up 4.7% to 1.4 mn tons, and timber and logs, up 25.6% to 74.7 thousand tons.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.02.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Ore Up
    Export declined by 3,5%, cabotage by 11%.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    27.02.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 9.6% YoY in January 2025
    Export declined by 7.6%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    28.03.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 15.1% in February
    Export declined by 13%, import by 17.3%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    26.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Chemicals in January-February 2025
    In January-February 2025, the loading of chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysChemicals
    0
    07.03.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January-February 2025
    Russian Railways carried 30.5 mn tons of export designated coal in January-February 2025
    2025СoalExportRussian Railways
    0
    11.03.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grows 3.2% YoY in January-February 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 3.2% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic for January-February 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.04.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 19.9%
    10.04.2025 FESCO Posts Higher Earnings for 2024
    09.04.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Almost Flat YoY in January-March 2025
    08.04.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 4.8%
    04.04.2025 FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia
    03.04.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 11.7%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •