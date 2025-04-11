SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Завершены основные работы второго этапа реконструкции станции Сковородино
11.04.2025

Skovorodino Railway Station Modernization Underway

    • Russian Railways are completing the second stage of the railway station of Skovorodino reconstruction, the company said in its social media account.

    The station of Skovorodino in the Russian Far East is crucial for transporting cargo by the TransSiberian Railway to the sea ports in Primorsky Kray.

    As part of the modernization project, a new mainline was built for freight trains that pass the station without stopping and the respective infrastructure was refurbished.

    At present, construction works continue, but they do not affect train movement.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.02.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 5.9% YoY in January 2025
    All in all, 682.3 thosuand TEU was carried during the month under report.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    10.02.2025
    Top Appointment with Russian Railways
    Deputy CEO appointed
    AppointmentsPersonnelRussian RailwaysTop management
    0
    07.03.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January-February 2025
    Russian Railways carried 30.5 mn tons of export designated coal in January-February 2025
    2025СoalExportRussian Railways
    0
    17.03.2025
    Russian Railways to Use Exoskeletons
    Special suits will be worn by those engaged in rail preparation, cutting and drilling, as well as other work that requires significant physical effort.
    ExoskeletonPersonnelRussian Railways
    0
    06.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Metallurgic Materials Up in January 2025
    Ore export made 1.3 mn tons, up 31.2%.
    2025Russian RailwaysScrap metalOre
    0
    17.01.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 5.9% YoY in 2024
    All in all, 7.88 mn TEU was carried during the year under report.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.04.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 19.9%
    10.04.2025 FESCO Posts Higher Earnings for 2024
    09.04.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Almost Flat YoY in January-March 2025
    08.04.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 4.8%
    04.04.2025 FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia
    03.04.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 11.7%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •