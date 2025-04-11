Skovorodino Railway Station Modernization Underway

Russian Railways are completing the second stage of the railway station of Skovorodino reconstruction, the company said in its social media account.

The station of Skovorodino in the Russian Far East is crucial for transporting cargo by the TransSiberian Railway to the sea ports in Primorsky Kray.

As part of the modernization project, a new mainline was built for freight trains that pass the station without stopping and the respective infrastructure was refurbished.

At present, construction works continue, but they do not affect train movement.

Photo: Russian Railways