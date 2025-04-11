SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
ВМТП «Умный и безопасный порт»
11.04.2025

AI Makes Vladivostok Smart and Secure Port

    • FESCO Transport Group and NtechLab have completed the implementation of an AI-based multi-object video analysis security tool at the Group’s Commercial Port of Vladivostok.

    The video analysis system is designed to control the perimeter to prevent non-authorized access to dangerous and restricted areas in the framework of the Smart and Secure Port project.

    The AI technology is also used for monitoring labor safety checking whether port workers are wearing personal protective equipment (vests, masks, gloves), and the tool signals to the relevant services about their absence.

    The system also controls the movement of all vehicles on the territory of Commercial Port of Vladivostok registering their license plate numbers and vehicle movement history.

    In the second phase of the project, FESCO and NtechLab plan to use AI video analytics to control operational processes when handling containers: recognize their prefix and number, keep records of handing time, etc.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    31.03.2025
    FESCO Launches Block Train from China to Moscow
    FESCO Transport Group has launched the first regular block train from Wuhu in China’s Anhui province to Moscow.
    Block trainChinaFESCO Moscow
    0
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0
    26.03.2025
    FESCO Delivers First Shipment of Indian Grapes to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first lot of fresh grapes in reefer containers from India to Vladivostok.
    FESCO GrapesIndiaReefer
    0
    28.01.2025
    The first refrigerated container with Russian food products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO has carried out the intermodal transportation of the first refrigerated container with Russian […]
    FESCO NovorossiyskRefrigerated cargoUAE
    0
    21.03.2025
    FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    FESCO Transport Group has signed a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda with foreign logistics operators.
    AgreementAsian PacificCooperationFESCO
    0
    13.03.2025
    Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    FESCO Transport Group is launching an intermodal container service between Russia and Laos.
    FESCO IntermodalServiceЛаос
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.04.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 19.9%
    10.04.2025 FESCO Posts Higher Earnings for 2024
    09.04.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Almost Flat YoY in January-March 2025
    08.04.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 4.8%
    04.04.2025 FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia
    03.04.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 11.7%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •