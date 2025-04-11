AI Makes Vladivostok Smart and Secure Port

FESCO Transport Group and NtechLab have completed the implementation of an AI-based multi-object video analysis security tool at the Group’s Commercial Port of Vladivostok.

The video analysis system is designed to control the perimeter to prevent non-authorized access to dangerous and restricted areas in the framework of the Smart and Secure Port project.

The AI technology is also used for monitoring labor safety checking whether port workers are wearing personal protective equipment (vests, masks, gloves), and the tool signals to the relevant services about their absence.

The system also controls the movement of all vehicles on the territory of Commercial Port of Vladivostok registering their license plate numbers and vehicle movement history.

In the second phase of the project, FESCO and NtechLab plan to use AI video analytics to control operational processes when handling containers: recognize their prefix and number, keep records of handing time, etc.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO