Общая строительная готовность Багаевского гидроузла превышает 60%
10.04.2025

Bagaevsky Lock System More than 60% Ready

    • The overall construction readiness of the Bagaevsky lock system on the Don River, is more than 60%, the RF Ministry of transport said in a statement.

    The first stage of the construction of the main objects including the lock, spillway dam, operators’ camp, wharf-heading structures and industrial service and technical facilities is nearing completion.

    Currently, installation and commissioning of hydraulic equipment – spillway dam gates and sluice gates – continues at the site. Works on the internal finishing of buildings, installation of internal and external engineering networks are in progress.

    At present, more than 1,600 people and 166 units of equipment are involved at the construction site. The first stage is to be put into operation in 2026.

    Implementation of the project will solve the problem of shoaling of the Don River, providing a guaranteed depth of 4 meters in the limiting section of the river with a length of 85 km. The capacity of the section will exceed 19,000 vessels per year.

    Photo: RF Ministry of transport


