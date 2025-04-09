New MD with RZD Logistics

Oleg Poleyev is appointed Managing Director of RZD Logistics w.e.f. April 1, 2025, the company said in a statement. The decision was made by the RZD Logistics Board on March 31.

Poleyev is a graduate of the Russian State Open Railway University with a degree in railway operations and management (2004) and in law (2014).

He started his career in the railway segment in 2002occupying various positions with Moscow Railway and the Center of Quality Transportation Servicing (CFTO).

Since February 2020 Poleyev was first deputy Managing Director of RZD Logistics.

