Атомный ледокол «Якутия» отправился в Мурманск
08.04.2025

Yakutia Nuclear Icebreaker Heads for Port of Registry

    • Russia’s newly built nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia” has left Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg setting sail for its port of registry Murmansk, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement. The vessel will pass the Baltic and get to the Barents Sea via the Atlantic to moor in the Kola Bay.

    For several months, Baltic Shipyard and its contractors were testing the icebreaker in mooring an sea trials and were preparing it for the maiden voyage. After the Russian flag was raised on board the vessel, the “Yakutia” entered Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet operated by Rosatomflot.

    The ship is the fourth in the series of 22220 Design nuclear icebreakers built at Baltic Shipyard for Rosatomflot. Prior to this, the yard delivered the icebreakers “Arktika”, “Sibir”, and “Ural”.

    The keel for the “Yakutia” icebreaker was laid on May 26, 2020, and on November 22, 2020 the vessels was launched in a ceremony led by RF President Vladimir Putin. In May 2024, the icebreaker completed mooring trials, and at the end of the same year underwent sea trials.

    The 22220 Design icebreakers are the largest and the most powerful in the world. They are designed to provide year-round navigation in the Western Arctic.

    At present, two more 22220 Design icebreakers are under construction at Baltic Yard, the “Chukotka” and “Leningrad”. In 2025, the keel for one more nuclear icebreaker in the series, the “Stalingrad”, is to be laid at the yard.

    22220 Design vessel particulars:

    • Power output: 60 MWt
    • Speed: 22 knots in clear water
    • LOA: 173.3 m
    • Beam: 34 m
    • Height; 52 m
    • Draft: 10.5 m / 9.03 m
    • Icebreaking capacity: up to 3 m
    • Deep displacement: 33,540 tons
    • Life cycle: 40 years.

    Photo: courtesy of USC


