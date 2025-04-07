Vegetable Oil Terminal Project for Novorossiysk

Novorossiysk Grain Terminal NZT, part of Demetra Holding, is to build a vegetable oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk, the holding said in a statement.

The terminal will have five tanks with a total storage capacity of 24,800 cubic meters, a loading line with a capacity of 600 cubic meters per hour, the annual capacity of the terminal will make 400 thousand tons.

At present, the design project is being finalized, the construction is to start in the coming months and is to be completed by the end of 2025.

NZT started handling vegetable oil in 2019, adding molasses in 2023 and fatty acids in 2024. Last year, the terminal loaded 44 thousand tons of liquid cargo, up 27% year-on-year.

Photo: courtesy of Demetra Holding