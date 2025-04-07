SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
НЗТ построит маслоналивной терминал
07.04.2025

Vegetable Oil Terminal Project for Novorossiysk

    • Novorossiysk Grain Terminal NZT, part of Demetra Holding, is to build a vegetable oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk, the holding said in a statement.

    The terminal will have five tanks with a total storage capacity of 24,800 cubic meters, a loading line with a capacity of 600 cubic meters per hour, the annual capacity of the terminal will make 400 thousand tons.

    At present, the design project is being finalized, the construction is to start in the coming months and is to be completed by the end of 2025.

    NZT started handling vegetable oil in 2019, adding molasses in 2023 and fatty acids in 2024. Last year, the terminal loaded 44 thousand tons of liquid cargo, up 27% year-on-year.

    Photo: courtesy of Demetra Holding


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.04.2025 FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia
    03.04.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 11.7%
    31.03.2025 FESCO Launches Block Train from China to Moscow
    28.03.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 15.1% in February
    27.03.2025 Terminal Tractors for Vladivostok
    26.03.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 7.2% in February 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •