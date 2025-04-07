OTEKO Completes Building Mineral Fertilizers Warehouse

OTEKO, Russia’s major terminal operator in the port of Taman, is completing the construction of a mineral fertilizers warehouse, the company said in a statement.

At present, the facility is 85% ready. Currently, technology equipment and metal structures are being assembled, the roofing and the flooring are in process. Pre-commissioning works on the conveyor gallery and assembly of conveyor structures are being completed.

In April, the company will start installing cabling systems, laying cable trays and installing technological equipment. Now, it is completing sandwich paneling of the warehouse and installation of roofing materials.

The new facility will have a capacity of up to 300 thousand tons of fertilizers and will allow of handling up to 5 million tons annually. The warehouse will be one of the largest in the workld, OTEKO said.

The warehouse is divided into 10 boxes with a capacity of 30 thousand tons each, which allows simultaneous storage of up to seven different types of mineral fertilizers, including urea, ammophos, sulphoammophos and other products in demand in agriculture.

Two semi-portal reclaimers are provided for unloading fertilizers from the warehouse, which will ensure that the products are fed to conveyors for loading onto shipsю

