Exotic Fruit Import from China to Urals Triple

Since the start of the year 2025, 240 tons of fruit imported from China was released by the Ural Customs Administration, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

Compared to the previous year’s result, the import of exotic fruit from China to the Ural region tripled. The customs value of thefruit imported made more than 50 million rubles ($597.5 thosuand).

Fresh mango made more than half of the total fruit imports to the Urals from China accounting for 155 tons worth 37 million rubles, up 40-fold.

Pitaya is second most popular exotic fruit with the locals, with almost 80 tons of this fruit worth 13 million rubles imported, up 15 times.

At the same time, the demand for pineapples from China dropped, with just 4 tons imported.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service