Drone Makes Test Flight Over Strait of Tartary

A test flight from the island of Sakhalin to mainland Russia was made by a drone in the framework of the Unmanned Aviation Systems national project, the RF Ministry of transport said in its social media account.

The drone operated by Avrora-BAS flew from Okha on the island of Sakhalin to Nikolaevsk-na-Amure in Khabarovsk Kray covering 162 kilometers in 2 and a half hours.

The 29.8 kilogramme drone was flying at a height of some 600 meters. The largest part of the route, about 150 kilometers, was over the sea.

The RF Ministry of transport called the test flight historical for unmanned aviation.

Photo: RF Ministry of Transport