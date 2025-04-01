SeaNews Information&Consulting
Беспилотных грузовиков прибыло
01.04.2025

More Unmanned Trucks between St. Petersburg and Moscow

    • The fleet of unmanned trucks in operation has increased to 67 units, the RF Ministry of transport said in its social media account.

    The unmanned trucks are deployed on the M-11 Neva Highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg in an experiment that started in 2023. Since then, they have run more 5.8 mn kilometers and transported more than 640 thousand kubic meters of cargo.

    At present, there is a controlling operator in the truck cabin. Since last year, the drivers moved to the passenger seat. In future, the trucks will operate in a 100% autonomous mode. The technology is to expanded to the Moscow Ring Road and the M-12 Highway.

    Photo: RF Ministry of Transport


