Фрахтовый рынок Черного моря, неделя 21, 2024
28.03.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 13, 2023

    07.03.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January-February 2025
    Russian Railways carried 30.5 mn tons of export designated coal in January-February 2025
    25.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Metallurgic Materials in January-February 2025
    In January-February 2025, the loading of cargo for the metallurgic industry increased.
    13.02.2025
    Zhatay Shipyard to Start Building First Vessel This Year
    The new Zhatay Shipyard under construction in Yakutia is to start building its first vessel as early as by the end of the first quarter of this year.
    28.01.2025
    The first refrigerated container with Russian food products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO has carried out the intermodal transportation of the first refrigerated container with Russian […]
    13.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 2-fold
    Import was up 4.3-fold
    25.02.2025
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover in 2024
    During the full year 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 103.4 bn euro.
    2024European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
