Railway Loading of Chemicals in January-February 2025

In January-February 2025, the loading of chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of such commodities was up 29% year-on-year to 887 thousand tons.

The bulk of the chemical products traffic consisted of sulfur, which grew 1-8-fold. methanol, up 17%, and sulfuric acid, up 30%.

Most of the export designated traffic, 461 thousand tons, was carried to sea ports. 186 thousand tons, up 2.4-fold, was transported to the Northwest ports, 144 thousand tons, up 1.8-fold, to the Southern ports, and 131 thousand tons, level with last year’s result, to the Russian Far East ports.

The largest volumes of chemicals in January-February 2025 were loaded onto rail in Astrakhan, Tula and Samara regions.

