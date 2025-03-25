SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот российских портов в марте 2022 года в деталях
25.03.2025

Russian Ports’ Throughput in February 2025 Down 9.4%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.01.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in December 2024: Timber and Logs Up
    Export declined by 4.6%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    20.03.2025
    Russia-China Rail Traffic Growing
    In January-February 2025, Russian Railways carried more than 30 million tons of cargo to/from China.
    2025ChinaFreigh trafficRussian Railways
    0
    10.03.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2025 Down 20.9%
    Export declined by 23%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    09.01.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 8.5 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    11.03.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grows 3.2% YoY in January-February 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 3.2% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic for January-February 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    28.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2025 Down 2.5%
    Import declined by 0.6%, export grew by 1.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    24.03.2025 Global Ports Inaugurates Dry Bulk Facility at PLP
    21.03.2025 FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    19.03.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.9% in February 2025
    18.03.2025 FESCO Starts Calling Bangkok
    17.03.2025 TransContainer Invested 10.7 Billion in 2024
    13.03.2025 Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •