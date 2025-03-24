Delo Group Invests 24 Billion Rubles in 2024

Delo Group invested 24 billion rubles ($280.5 million) in 2024, up 33% year-on-year, the Group said in a statement. Since 2014, Delo’s investment into transport infrastructure in Russia amounted to 171 billion rubles ($1,998 million).

During 2024, investment was made into modernizing the Group’s own railway and marine terminals, renovating rolling stock and container fleets, expanding deepwater grain handling facilities, and digitalization.

Some key projects developed in 2024 were the reconstruction of the Group’s Novorossiysk-based container and grain terminals, modernization of dry ports in Zabaikalye and Perm regions, in Chelyabinsk, Rostov and Leningrad oblasts, and capacity expansion at the Baltic terminals.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group