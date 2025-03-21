SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рускон подписал меморандум с южнокорейской Sunsko
21.03.2025

Ruscon Signs Up with Russian and Foreign Partners at TransRussia

    • Ruscon, part of Delo Group, and South Korean logistics company Sunsko S&T Co. have signed an agreement to collaborate on transportation and logistics services. The memorandum was signed on March 19 at TransRussia International Exhibition in Moscow. The partnership focuses on developing multimodal container transportation and expanding routes between Asia and ports in the Russian Far East. The companies plan to enhance service geography, open new destinations, and improve delivery speed.

    One more agreement signed at TransRussia, with Oktet Service, a Russian company specializing in cross-border rail transportation and cargo handling, provides for collaborating in developing transportation solutions for shipments from China to Russia. The partnership aims to increase cargo volumes through the Amur Corridor via the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe crossing, streamlining logistics for customers. Both companies plan to offer tailored solutions for direct exporters, covering freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, and road transport operations at the border. The collaboration will also leverage the Kanikurgan customs and logistics terminal, a key part of the Amur Corridor transport infrastructure.

    Under the agreement with Belt and Road Logistics Company LLC signed at TransRussia the companies plan to establish a public containerized cargo transportation service along the Primorsky Kray (Far Eastern marine terminal of Delo Group) – Republic of Tatarstan (Belt and Road container terminal) route. The partnership will also focus on optimizing empty container storage and creating a seamless logistics cycle by consolidating export and import shipments.

    The agreement with Nortex LLC, the largest distributor of chemical raw materials and building systems in Russia and the CIS, aims to develop efficient, multimodal logistics solutions for Nortex’s cargo, leveraging various transportation modes. Both companies will work to optimize existing supply chains by integrating Delo Group’s assets, services, and technologies, ensuring greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and reliability.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


