SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
FESCO договорились с Taewoong Logistics
21.03.2025

FESCO Partner with Asian Operators

    • FESCO Transport Group has signed a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda with foreign logistics operators at TransRussia International transport and logistics conference and exhibition in Moscow.

    The agreement the South Korea’s Taewoong Logistics Co signed by FESCO subsidiary FIT provides for developing intermodal transportation between Korea and Russia using FESCO’s railway services and FESCO Korea Soviet Direct Line between Vladivostok and Busan.

    The agreement with another Korean operator WOOJIN GLOBAL LOGISTICS is aimed at developing intermodal container transportation between the two countries utilizing the two companies’ logistics services including FESCO Korea Soviet Direct Line between Vladivostok and Busan.

    The agreement with China’s Shandong Hi-Speed Qilu Eurasia Railway Logistics Co. envisages cooperation in railway container transportation between Russia and Shandong in China via land-based border crossing checkpoints.

    The agreement with Viet Nam’s Hoa Binh Construction Group provides for cooperation in shipping construction materials in containers from Viet Nam to Russia via the ports of Haiphong and Ho Shi Minh using FESCO Vietnam Direct Line.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.02.2025
    FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service
    FESCO Transport Group has upgraded its FESCO Intra Asia Service between Malaysia and Viet Nam.
    FESCO Intra-AsiaMalaysiaViet Nam
    0
    13.03.2025
    Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    FESCO Transport Group is launching an intermodal container service between Russia and Laos.
    FESCO IntermodalServiceЛаос
    0
    28.01.2025
    The first refrigerated container with Russian food products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO has carried out the intermodal transportation of the first refrigerated container with Russian […]
    FESCO NovorossiyskRefrigerated cargoUAE
    0
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0
    21.03.2025
    Ruscon Signs Up with Russian and Foreign Partners at TransRussia
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, signed a number of agreements at TransRussia in Moscow.
    AgreementCooperationDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.03.2025 FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    19.03.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.9% in February 2025
    18.03.2025 FESCO Starts Calling Bangkok
    17.03.2025 TransContainer Invested 10.7 Billion in 2024
    13.03.2025 Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    12.03.2025 Three New Kazakh-Chinese Terminals to Be Launched in 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •