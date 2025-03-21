FESCO Partner with Asian Operators

FESCO Transport Group has signed a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda with foreign logistics operators at TransRussia International transport and logistics conference and exhibition in Moscow.

The agreement the South Korea’s Taewoong Logistics Co signed by FESCO subsidiary FIT provides for developing intermodal transportation between Korea and Russia using FESCO’s railway services and FESCO Korea Soviet Direct Line between Vladivostok and Busan.

The agreement with another Korean operator WOOJIN GLOBAL LOGISTICS is aimed at developing intermodal container transportation between the two countries utilizing the two companies’ logistics services including FESCO Korea Soviet Direct Line between Vladivostok and Busan.

The agreement with China’s Shandong Hi-Speed Qilu Eurasia Railway Logistics Co. envisages cooperation in railway container transportation between Russia and Shandong in China via land-based border crossing checkpoints.

The agreement with Viet Nam’s Hoa Binh Construction Group provides for cooperation in shipping construction materials in containers from Viet Nam to Russia via the ports of Haiphong and Ho Shi Minh using FESCO Vietnam Direct Line.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO