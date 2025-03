Russia-China Rail Traffic Growing

Railway traffic between Russia and China continues growing, Sergey Pavlov, Deputy CEO of Russian Railways, said while speaking at the plenary session at TransRussian International Conference and Exhibition in Moscow this week.

In January-February 2025, Russian Railways carried more than 30 million tons of cargo to/from China, up 9.3% year-on-year.

Russian Railways are cooperating on the route with Belarussian and Kazakh Railways as well as with Mongolia’s Ulan-Bator Railway.

Photo: Russian Railways