New Arctic Salvage and Rescue Tug Delivered

The new Arctic salvage and rescue tug “Uzon” built for the Marine Rescue Service has been delivered, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

The vessel built to Design NE025 at Okskaya Shipyard classed KM Arc4 (hull, machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug will be registered in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The NE025 Design series consists of five tugs, the sisterships of “Uzon” are named after geographic objects “Timan”, “Tepsey”, “Pechak” and “Favor”.

Two of them will be registered in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, two in Murmansk and one in Arkhangelsk.

