Принят новый арктический буксир-спасатель для Морспасслужбы
20.03.2025

New Arctic Salvage and Rescue Tug Delivered

    • The new Arctic salvage and rescue tug “Uzon” built for the Marine Rescue Service has been delivered, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

    The vessel built to Design NE025 at Okskaya Shipyard classed KM Arc4 (hull, machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug will be registered in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

    The NE025 Design series consists of five tugs, the sisterships of “Uzon” are named after geographic objects “Timan”, “Tepsey”, “Pechak” and “Favor”.

    Two of them will be registered in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, two in Murmansk and one in Arkhangelsk.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


