Соглашение о свободной торговле между ЕАЭС и Ираном вступит в силу 15 мая
19.03.2025

EEU – Iran Agreement on Free Trade Comes into Force in May

    • The Eurasian Economic Commission has received an official notification from the Islamic Republic of Iran on the completion of the national procedures necessary for the Agreement on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran to come into force, EEC said in a statement.

    The Eurasian Economic Union completed those procedures earlier and sent the corresponding notification to the Iranian party in January 2025.

    The Agreement comes into force 60 days after the notification exchange, i.e., on May 15, 2025.

    The Agreement is expected to help expand the mutual trade between the EEU and Iran increasing it to $12 billion, bout twice as much as the current trade turnover.

    Photo: EEC


