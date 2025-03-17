SeaNews Information&Consulting
17.03.2025

Russian Railways to Use Exoskeletons

    • Russian Railways have started using industrial exoskeletons for employees whose functions include hard physical work that can be neither mechanized nor automated, the company said in its social media account.

    Special suits will be worn by those engaged in rail preparation, cutting and drilling, as well as other work that requires significant physical effort.

    When lifting weights, the exoskeleton becomes an additional set of muscles for the worker and takes on about a third of the load.

    Thus, when carrying a load weighing up to 50 kg for 10 meters, the suit will not only protect the spine from compression, but also relieve the back muscles by 90%, and when lifting an object weighing up to 50 kg from the floor to the waist level, it will take on half of the weight.

    Russian Railways expects that the use of exoskeletons will not only increase the efficiency of specialists’ work, but will also reduce occupational injuries and, most importantly, help preserve the health of employees.

    Photo: Russian Railways


