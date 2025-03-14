Intra-Russia Rail Transportation of Grain Grows

Grain transportation by rail for the home market is growing, Russian Railways said in their social media account. During January-February 2025, 1.7 mn tons of grain was carried by rail for local consumers, up 17.9% year-on-year.

This figure includes 731.4 thousand tons of wheat, up 1.3-fold, 280.7 thousand ton of beans, up 1.7%, and 261.8 thousand tons of barley, up 15.9%.

Most of the grain load was designated for consignees in European Russia and the Russian Far East.

The aggregate grain transportation volume by rail during January-February 2025 amounted to 3.7 mn tons, 28.7% below the result for the first two months of 2024.

