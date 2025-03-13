Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos

FESCO Transport Group is launching an intermodal container service between Russia and Laos via the port of Danang in Viet Nam, the Group said in a statement.

Containers stuffed at ten major locations in Laos including Ventyan, Savannakhet, Pakse and other cities in Laos and trucked to Danang. There, they are loaded on board feeder container vessels bound for Ho Shi Minh in Viet Nam or Chinese ports, which are part of FESCO’s regular services to Vladivostok, Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg.

The transit time from Laos to Moscow via Vladivostok is about 35 days.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO