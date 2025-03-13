SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Интермодальный сервис между Лаосом и Россией
13.03.2025

Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos

    • FESCO Transport Group is launching an intermodal container service between Russia and Laos via the port of Danang in Viet Nam, the Group said in a statement.

    Containers stuffed at ten major locations in Laos including Ventyan, Savannakhet, Pakse and other cities in Laos and trucked to Danang. There, they are loaded on board feeder container vessels bound for Ho Shi Minh in Viet Nam or Chinese ports, which are part of FESCO’s regular services to Vladivostok, Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg.

    The transit time from Laos to Moscow via Vladivostok is about 35 days.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    19.02.2025
    FESCO Adds Kwangyang to Korea Service
    FESCO Transport Group has added the port of Kwangyang to its FESCO Korea Soviet Direct Line.
    FESCO Port rotationSouth Korea
    0
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0
    14.02.2025
    FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service
    FESCO Transport Group has upgraded its FESCO Intra Asia Service between Malaysia and Viet Nam.
    FESCO Intra-AsiaMalaysiaViet Nam
    0
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0
    28.01.2025
    The first refrigerated container with Russian food products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO has carried out the intermodal transportation of the first refrigerated container with Russian […]
    FESCO NovorossiyskRefrigerated cargoUAE
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.03.2025 Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    12.03.2025 Three New Kazakh-Chinese Terminals to Be Launched in 2025
    11.03.2025 RZD Logistics Containerizes Belarussian Fertilizers Export
    11.03.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grows 3.2% YoY in January-February 2025
    10.03.2025 First Block Train from India to Kazakhstan
    07.03.2025 Kazakhstan to Develop Poti Port in Georgia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •