Rail Export via Sea Ports in January-February 2025

Export designated freight traffic by rail grew 2.1% year-on-year during January-February 2025, Russian Railways said in their social media account. All in all, 52.8 mn tons of cargo was loaded.

This figure includes 20.9 mn tons of export cargo carried to the ports in the Russian Northwest, up 2.2% year-on-year, 18.8 mn tons (up 2.6%) designated for the Russian Far East ports and 13.1 mn tons (up 1.3%) for the South ports.

51.6%, more than half of the total, was coal. Other commodities that demonstrated a positive trend were chemicals and soda, up 1.6-fold to 460.9 thousand tons, fertilizers, up 1.4-fold to 6 mn tons, and timber and logs, up 18.2% to 40.5 thousand tons.

Photo: Russian Railways