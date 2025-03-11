SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Белорусские удобрения пошли в Китай в контейнерах
11.03.2025

RZD Logistics Containerizes Belarussian Fertilizers Export

    • RZD Logistics has signed a contract with a leading Belarussian fertilizers producer and started providing a full range of transport and logistics services to carry the customer’s potash fertilizers in containers to China.

    During the last week of February, two block trains were sent by the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor. The route starts in Belarus and transits Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran by rail to the port pf Bandar Abbas where the is loaded on board container ships to be delivered to China by sea.

    The first shipments were sent in a test mode, in future, it is expected to increase transportation volume.

    Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.02.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic in January 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 1.4-fold year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    05.03.2025
    New Container Service from China to Europe
    KTZ and CRCT launch a new service between Chengdu and Lodz.
    Block trainChinaKazakhstan Temir ZholyPoland
    0
    11.02.2025
    RZD Logistics Starts Transporting Molasses to Iran
    Using the western route of the North-South international transport corridor
    Agri productsIranRZD LogisticsNorth-South
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.03.2025 RZD Logistics Containerizes Belarussian Fertilizers Export
    11.03.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grows 3.2% YoY in January-February 2025
    10.03.2025 First Block Train from India to Kazakhstan
    07.03.2025 Kazakhstan to Develop Poti Port in Georgia
    06.03.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 1.3%
    05.03.2025 New Container Service from China to Europe
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •