RZD Logistics Containerizes Belarussian Fertilizers Export

RZD Logistics has signed a contract with a leading Belarussian fertilizers producer and started providing a full range of transport and logistics services to carry the customer’s potash fertilizers in containers to China.

During the last week of February, two block trains were sent by the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor. The route starts in Belarus and transits Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran by rail to the port pf Bandar Abbas where the is loaded on board container ships to be delivered to China by sea.

The first shipments were sent in a test mode, in future, it is expected to increase transportation volume.

Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics