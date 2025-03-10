SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Sovcomflot Increases Revenue in Q1 2023
10.03.2025

Sovcomflot Posts Profit Decrease for FY 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.01.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2024 Up 0.4%
    Import increased by 67.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    07.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 2.7-fold
    Import was up 61%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    12.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 18.5%
    Cabotage was up 17.1%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    10.02.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024 Down 0.7%
    Import grew by 34.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    05.02.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    Export was up 5.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    15.01.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-December 2024: Coke and Fertilizers Up
    In January-December 2024, Russian Railways loaded 1,181.4 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2024LoadingRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.03.2025 RZD Logistics Containerizes Belarussian Fertilizers Export
    11.03.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grows 3.2% YoY in January-February 2025
    10.03.2025 First Block Train from India to Kazakhstan
    07.03.2025 Kazakhstan to Develop Poti Port in Georgia
    06.03.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 1.3%
    05.03.2025 New Container Service from China to Europe
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •