First Block Train from India to Kazakhstan

A subsidiary of NC KTZ JSC (Kazakhstan Railways) – Kedentransservice JSC, JSC UztemirYulKonteyner (Uzbekistan) and Transport and Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan JSC have organized the shipment of twelve 20’ containers with ceramic tiles from the port of Mundra (India) to Astana (Kazakhstan) to the Sorokovaya station, KTZ said in a statemet.

The train is routed via the territories of Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The length of the route is 1,585 km by sea and 4,300 km by rail. The transit time will make about 25-30 days depending on the workload of the port of Bandar Abbas (Iran).

The container service utilizes the eastern route of the North-South corridor. This corridor allows to significantly reduce delivery times, costs for the transportation of goods and expand the opportunities of exporters and importers of countries, KTZ said.

Photo: KTZ