Kazakhstan to Develop Poti Port in Georgia

On March 4, 2025, in Baku, within the framework of the meetings of the working group on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), a Memorandum of Intent was signed between NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and PTC Holding.

The document signed is aimed at implementing a project to build a multimodal container terminal in the city of Poti (Georgia) with a capacity of over 80 thousand TEU per year. The total investment in the project is $30 million, KTZ said in a statement.

This terminal will become part of the TITR, ensuring efficient processing of packaged and containerized cargo, which will increase the volume of cargo transportation along the route.

Particular attention is paid to attracting investments and resources, which will increase the capacity of the route, optimize logistics processes and strengthen the region’s position in the international cargo transportation market.

The signing of this Memorandum is an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership and further integration of the country into international transport and logistics chains, KTZ said.

Photo: Press Service of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy