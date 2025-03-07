SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Белорусские удобрения пошли в Китай в контейнерах
07.03.2025

Kazakhstan to Develop Poti Port in Georgia

    • On March 4, 2025, in Baku, within the framework of the meetings of the working group on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), a Memorandum of Intent was signed between NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and PTC Holding.

    The document signed is aimed at implementing a project to build a multimodal container terminal in the city of Poti (Georgia) with a capacity of over 80 thousand TEU per year. The total investment in the project is $30 million, KTZ said in a statement.

    This terminal will become part of the TITR, ensuring efficient processing of packaged and containerized cargo, which will increase the volume of cargo transportation along the route.

    Particular attention is paid to attracting investments and resources, which will increase the capacity of the route, optimize logistics processes and strengthen the region’s position in the international cargo transportation market.

    The signing of this Memorandum is an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership and further integration of the country into international transport and logistics chains, KTZ said.

    Photo: Press Service of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.03.2025
    New Container Service from China to Europe
    KTZ and CRCT launch a new service between Chengdu and Lodz.
    Block trainChinaKazakhstan Temir ZholyPoland
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    07.03.2025 Kazakhstan to Develop Poti Port in Georgia
    06.03.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 1.3%
    05.03.2025 New Container Service from China to Europe
    05.03.2025 OVP Shipping Resumes China – Kaliningrad Service
    04.03.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 10.9%
    28.02.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2025 Down 2.5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •