Coal Export by Rail, January-February 2025

Russian Railways carried 30.5 mn tons of export designated coal in January-February 2025, up 3.8% year-on-year, the company said in its social media account.

3.2 mn tons of coal, down 3.6% year-on-year, was carried via land-based border crossing checkpoint, while 27.2 mn tons, up 4.3%, was carried to sea ports.

Coal traffic by rail to the ports in the Russian Far East grew 2.2% to 15/9 mn tons, that to the Northwest ports dropped 14.7% to 7.1 mn tons, and that to the Southern ports doubled to 4.2 mn tons.

Eastwards, 18.6 mn tons of export designated coal, up 1.3%, was carried.

Photo: Russian Railways