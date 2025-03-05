New Container Service from China to Europe

A subsidiary of NC KTZ JSC (Kazakhstan Railways), KTZ Express together with China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd. (CRCT) has launched a new container service opening a new route between China and Europe.

The first container train loaded with television components departed from Chengdu (China) to Lodz (Poland), KTZ said in a statement.

The train is routed via the territory Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey. The route will ensure uninterrupted delivery of goods and effective communication between the countries, KTZ said. The expected transit time is 52-60 days.

Photo: KTZ