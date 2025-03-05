SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Литва требует декларировать топливо в баках грузовиков
05.03.2025

New Container Service from China to Europe

    • A subsidiary of NC KTZ JSC (Kazakhstan Railways), KTZ Express together with China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd. (CRCT) has launched a new container service opening a new route between China and Europe.

    The first container train loaded with television components departed from Chengdu (China) to Lodz (Poland), KTZ said in a statement.

    The train is routed via the territory Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey. The route will ensure uninterrupted delivery of goods and effective communication between the countries, KTZ said. The expected transit time is 52-60 days.

    Photo: KTZ


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.03.2025 New Container Service from China to Europe
    05.03.2025 OVP Shipping Resumes China – Kaliningrad Service
    04.03.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 10.9%
    28.02.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2025 Down 2.5%
    26.02.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 11.6% in January
    21.02.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    05.02.2025 Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •