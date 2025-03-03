SeaNews Information&Consulting
03.03.2025

Russia and Iraq Sign Agreement on Maritime Transport

    • Russia an Iraq held negotiations on cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure development during the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Russia-Iraq commission on February 26 in Bagdad.

    The parties signed an intergovernmental agreement on maritime transport, the press office of the RF Ministry of transport said in a statement.

    Dmitry Zverev, RF Deputy Transport Minister, discussed with his Iraqi colleagues a cooperation plan for 2025 and prospects for mutual work in the spheres of road transport, and transport infrastructure building and modernization.

    Photo: RF Transport Ministry


