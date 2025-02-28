SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот портов Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
28.02.2025

Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2025 Down 2.5%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    04.02.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 10.3% YoY in December 2024
    Export declined by 8.8%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    13.02.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    Freight rates remain on the same level Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    04.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 19.5%
    Import was up 42,7%, export up 14,5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    05.02.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    Export was up 5.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    06.02.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Ore Up
    Export declined by 3,5%, cabotage by 11%.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    17.01.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 5.9% YoY in 2024
    All in all, 7.88 mn TEU was carried during the year under report.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.02.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2025 Down 2.5%
    26.02.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 11.6% in January
    21.02.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    19.02.2025 TransContainer Equips Omsk Terminal with Gantry Crane
    19.02.2025 FESCO Adds Kwangyang to Korea Service
    18.02.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.1% in January 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    05.02.2025 Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •