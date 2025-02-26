SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Россия построит глубоководный порт в Мьянме
26.02.2025

Russia to Build Deepwater Port in Myanmar

    • Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of economic development of the Russian Federation, and Kan Zaw, Minister of investment and foreign economic relations of Myanmar, have signed a memorandum of investment cooperation in the framework of Dawei Special Economic Zone.

    The document was signed during the 5th Intergovernmental Russia-Myanmar commission on trade and economic cooperation in Myanmar, the RF Ministry of economic development said in a statement.

    The Memorandum envisages building a port, a coal power station and an oil refinery in Dawei.

    The Dawei Special Economic Zone covers a territory of 196 square kilometers in the Andaman Sea. It is planned that it will host high-tech industrial zones and transport hubs as well as IT and export processing zones.

    Photo: RF Ministry of economic development press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.01.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in December 2024: Timber and Logs Up
    Export declined by 4.6%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    10.02.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024 Down 0.7%
    Import grew by 34.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    05.02.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    Export was up 5.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    24.02.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in January 2025: Piece Cargo Down
    Export declined by 1.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    12.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 18.5%
    Cabotage was up 17.1%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    27.01.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in December 2024 Down 3.2%
    Export declined by 2,8%
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.02.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 11.6% in January
    21.02.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    19.02.2025 TransContainer Equips Omsk Terminal with Gantry Crane
    19.02.2025 FESCO Adds Kwangyang to Korea Service
    18.02.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.1% in January 2025
    14.02.2025 FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    05.02.2025 Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    04.02.2025 More Foreign Banks Eligible to Participate in Foreign Exchange Trading in Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •