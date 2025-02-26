Russia to Build Deepwater Port in Myanmar

Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of economic development of the Russian Federation, and Kan Zaw, Minister of investment and foreign economic relations of Myanmar, have signed a memorandum of investment cooperation in the framework of Dawei Special Economic Zone.

The document was signed during the 5th Intergovernmental Russia-Myanmar commission on trade and economic cooperation in Myanmar, the RF Ministry of economic development said in a statement.

The Memorandum envisages building a port, a coal power station and an oil refinery in Dawei.

The Dawei Special Economic Zone covers a territory of 196 square kilometers in the Andaman Sea. It is planned that it will host high-tech industrial zones and transport hubs as well as IT and export processing zones.

Photo: RF Ministry of economic development press office