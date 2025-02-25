SeaNews Information&Consulting
Грузоперевозки по жд между Россией и Евросоюзом, итоги 2024
25.02.2025

Russia – EU Trade Turnover in 2024

    • During the full year 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 103.4 bn euro.

    According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 24% during the period under report to 67.5 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 29% down to 35.9 bn euro.

    In December 2024, exports from EU countries into Russia was down 21.6% year-on-year and down 27.3% month-on-month making 2.1 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the EU declined 10.7% year-on-year and increased 13.6% month-on-month to 3.33 bn euro in December 2024.

