SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2022 года
24.02.2025

Russian Baltic Ports in January 2025: Piece Cargo Down

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 2-fold
    Import was up 4.3-fold
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    21.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    Export grew by 40.2%, import by 31.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    12.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 18.5%
    Cabotage was up 17.1%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    25.02.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic in January 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 1.4-fold year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    20.02.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in January 2025 Down 2.7%
    Export declined by 1,8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0
    10.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 3.3-fold
    In November 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 49.7 thousand TEU.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.02.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    19.02.2025 TransContainer Equips Omsk Terminal with Gantry Crane
    19.02.2025 FESCO Adds Kwangyang to Korea Service
    18.02.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.1% in January 2025
    14.02.2025 FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service
    14.02.2025 Containerized Rail Exports Up 1.5-Fold
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    05.02.2025 Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    04.02.2025 More Foreign Banks Eligible to Participate in Foreign Exchange Trading in Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •