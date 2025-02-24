SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
24.02.2025

Coal Export by Rail, January 2025

    • Russian Railways carried 16.2 mn tons of export designated coal in January 2025, up 6.5% year-on-year, the company said in its social media account.

    !.7 mn tons of coal, up 12.8% year-on-year, was carried via land-based border crossing checkpoint, while 14.5 mn tons, up 5.9%, was carried to ports.

    The highest growth in export designated coal transportation was via the Southern ports, up 1.7-fold to 2.8 mn tons.

    Eastwards, 9.5 mn tons of coal, up 5.5%, was carried.

    The aggregate coal rail transportation volume amounted to 29.7 mn tons in January 2025, up 2.1% year-on-year.

    Photo: Russian Railways


