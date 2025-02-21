SeaNews Information&Consulting
Грузовой терминал АЭС «Аккую» принял сотое грузовое судно
21.02.2025

100th Vessel at Akkuyu Cargo Terminal

    • This week the Akkuyu cargo terminal serving the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power station in Turkey handled the 100th vessel since the start of operations.

    While commissioning is underway at Unit 1 of the power plant and construction and installation work is underway at other units, deliveries of equipment and materials for the project continue.

    The Vostochny cargo terminal is the most important logistics infrastructure of the project, which ensures uninterrupted delivery of cargo by sea.

    The 100th cargo vessels delivered to the site elements of the complete switchgear and components of turbine units for different power units.

    Photo: Rosatom


