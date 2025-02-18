SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Порт Восточный возвращается в ротацию
18.02.2025

Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.1% in January 2025

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.02.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Ore Up
    Export declined by 3,5%, cabotage by 11%.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    13.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 2-fold
    Import was up 4.3-fold
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    24.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 10.9% in December 2024
    Import was up 16.9%, export up 5.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    31.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.5% in December
    Export grew by 5.6%, import declined by 6%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    04.02.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 10.3% YoY in December 2024
    Export declined by 8.8%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    05.02.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    Export was up 5.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.02.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.1% in January 2025
    14.02.2025 FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service
    14.02.2025 Containerized Rail Exports Up 1.5-Fold
    13.02.2025 New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    12.02.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 18.5%
    11.02.2025 RZD Logistics Starts Transporting Molasses to Iran
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    05.02.2025 Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    04.02.2025 More Foreign Banks Eligible to Participate in Foreign Exchange Trading in Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •