17.02.2025

New Pusher Tug Concept Developed

    • United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Vympel Marine Engineering Bureau has developed the concept design of a new generation pusher tug.

    The 00443 Design vessel has a capacity of up to 2,000 KWt (2,700 HP) and is aimed for replacing the ageing fleet of OT-2400 and OT-2000 Type tugboats built in Hungary.

    At present, some 140 OT-2400 and OT-2000 Type pusher tugs are deployed in the Russian inland waterways, they are 35 to 56 years old. The new design was developed to replace them.

    Compared to the older design, the 00443 Design pusher tug has a higher level of automation and can be operated by fewer crew members. At the same time, it has a smaller length so it will be able to be used with longer barges.

    It will be capable of pushing and towing non-self-propelled watercraft, dry cargo and oil barges, including heavy barge trains consisting of four vessels with an 18,000 tons capacity.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 47 meters;
    • Beam: 14 meters;
    • Height: 3.5 meters;
    • Draft: 2.3 meters;
    • Crew: 10/12 people;
    • Main engine: 2×1,000 KWt;
    • Speed: no less than 20 kmph;
    • Endurance: 12 days.

    Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation


