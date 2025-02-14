FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service

FESCO Transport Group has upgraded its FESCO Intra Asia Service between Malaysia and Viet Nam adding a call at Pasir Gudang to the rotation.

The new service rotation is: Ho Shi Minh – Port Klang – Pasir Gudang – Ho Shi Minh served on a weekly basis by a FESCO-operated 400 TEU container ship.

Containers are consolidated first at Port Klang and then at Ho Shi Minh. From Ho Shi Minh, the cargo is shipped to Vladivostok by FESCO Vietnam Direct Line.

The first FESCO Intra Asia Service sailing from Pasir Gudang was on February 8, the next is scheduled on February 16.

