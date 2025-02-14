SeaNews Information&Consulting
Electric Passenger Vessel Laid at Chkalov Shipyard

    • Chkalov Shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod region a keel was laid or an electric passenger vessel built to PKS-40.2 Design, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmoerrechflot) said in its social media account.

    The ship is be the first in a series of five vessels. It will be equipped with a hybrid electric engine capable of 20 hours non-stop operation.

    The vessel is designed as autonomous, capable of operating unmanned.

    The construction is to be completed in September 2025, the first voyage is planned for May 2026.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


    13.02.2025
    Zhatay Shipyard to Start Building First Vessel This Year
    The new Zhatay Shipyard under construction in Yakutia is to start building its first vessel as early as by the end of the first quarter of this year.
    ShipbuildingZhatay ShipyardYakutia
