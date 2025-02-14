Electric Passenger Vessel Laid at Chkalov Shipyard

Chkalov Shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod region a keel was laid or an electric passenger vessel built to PKS-40.2 Design, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmoerrechflot) said in its social media account.

The ship is be the first in a series of five vessels. It will be equipped with a hybrid electric engine capable of 20 hours non-stop operation.

The vessel is designed as autonomous, capable of operating unmanned.

The construction is to be completed in September 2025, the first voyage is planned for May 2026.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot