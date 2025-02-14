SeaNews Information&Consulting
Железнодорожные контейнеры, 8 месяцев 2024
14.02.2025

Containerized Rail Exports Up 1.5-Fold

    • Containerized rail exports grew 1.5-fold during the past six years, Russian Railways Deputy CEO Dmitry Murev said at the recent meeting of the company management board.

    In line with the task to increase the export of non-raw-materials set by the President in his decree On national development targets of the Russian Federation for the period till 2030 and for the long term till 2036, Russian Railways have provided for the 1.5-fold increase in containerized exports since 2018, Murev said.

    He explained that the result was achieved due to expanding the commodity nomenclature of cargo transported in containers, as well as due to increasing the number of container terminals.

    Speaking of the current market trends, Murev noted the increasing container traffic to the ports in Northwest Russia and reminded of the potential of the North-South international transport corridor.

    Photo: Russian Railways


