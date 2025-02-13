SeaNews Information&Consulting
Жатайская судоверфь
13.02.2025

Zhatay Shipyard to Start Building First Vessel This Year

    • The new Zhatay Shipyard under construction in Yakutia is to start building its first vessel as early as by the end of the first quarter of this year, Aisen Nikolaev, Head of Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, announced while visiting the construction site.

    The first project will be a small-tonnage ferry for the Suntara region of Yakutia. Also, a contract for developing the design of a non-self-propelled barge has been signed with Kolyma Shipping Company.

    For the time being, the yard construction is 80% completed. The yard capacity will allow of building up to 10 river-going vessels a year.

    Photo: Sakha (Yakutia) Republic press office


