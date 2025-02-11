RZD Logistics Starts Transporting Molasses to Iran

RZD Logistics’ branch in Rostov-na-Donu has launched a multimodal project to carry molasses by the North-South international transport corridor to Iran.

The first 300-ton shipment was sent at the end of last year in six tank containers from the North Caucasian Railway in Russia to the railway station of Astara in Azerbaijan. There, the containers were loaded onto trucks to be delivered to the destination in Iran. Previously, such minor shipments were carried by road only.

The logistics solution offered by RZD Logistics made it possible for the customer to increase exports sending abroad larger shipments.

While the first lot has already been received by the final customer, a long-term contract was signed for the delivery of more than 20 thousand tons.

Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics