SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«РЖД Логистика» приступила к перевозкам мелассы в Иран
11.02.2025

RZD Logistics Starts Transporting Molasses to Iran

    • RZD Logistics’ branch in Rostov-na-Donu has launched a multimodal project to carry molasses by the North-South international transport corridor to Iran.

    The first 300-ton shipment was sent at the end of last year in six tank containers from the North Caucasian Railway in Russia to the railway station of Astara in Azerbaijan. There, the containers were loaded onto trucks to be delivered to the destination in Iran. Previously, such minor shipments were carried by road only.

    The logistics solution offered by RZD Logistics made it possible for the customer to increase exports sending abroad larger shipments.

    While the first lot has already been received by the final customer, a long-term contract was signed for the delivery of more than 20 thousand tons.

    Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.02.2025 RZD Logistics Starts Transporting Molasses to Iran
    11.02.2025 FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    07.02.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 2.7-fold
    07.02.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 5.9% YoY in 2024
    04.02.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 19.5%
    31.01.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.5% in December
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    05.02.2025 Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    04.02.2025 More Foreign Banks Eligible to Participate in Foreign Exchange Trading in Russia
    13.01.2025 Export Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Set
    10.01.2025 Russia Introduces Export Dues for Leguminous Crops
    26.12.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •