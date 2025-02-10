SeaNews Information&Consulting
Назначение в РЖД
10.02.2025

Top Appointment with Russian Railways

    • Sergey Saratov has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Office of Russian Railways, the company said in its social media account.

    Saratov has been in the railway business for more than 25 years, and 18 of them he served with Russian Railways as part of the company’s management team.

    During 2008-2017 he was director of the labour organization, remuneration and motivation department, since 2017 he was director of the HR department.

    In his new position, Saratov will continue to supervise the HR bloc, he will be also responsible for the labour organization, remuneration and motivation issues as well as for the social protection of RZD personnel and their families.

    Photo: Russian Railways


  •  




    No publications found
