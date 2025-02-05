Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended

The simplified procedures for importing smartphones, tablets, laptops and other technical devices has been extended from January 1 and till the end of 2025, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

Such goods may be imported on the basis of a permit issued by of the Center for Licensing, Certification and Protection of State Secrets of the Federal Security Service of Russia to an industry association or a non-profit organization from the list.

The permit may contain no information on the quantity of goods, their consignor and consignee, which simplifies the clearance process.

